Buhl hosts one of the most epic Fourth of July parties in Idaho. Sagebrush Days is three fully packed days of family fun and celebration. If you are looking for something fun to do for Independence Day, this may be what you need to check out.

Buhl Sagebrush Days Kick-Off Party

The kick-off party begins July 1st at the Buhl North Park. The Guns VS Hoses game starts at 6 pm and it is a softball game between police and firefighters. It is free to watch and cheer on your favorite players. Food will be available for purchase.

Saturday, July 2nd Events

There is a trout feed dinner on Saturday, July 2nd from 4 pm - 7 pm at West End Senior Center. Vendors will begin setting up at the park and you may be able to check some of them out.

Sunday, July 3rd Events

A community worship service will be at Eastman Park from 2 pm - 6 pm

Live music will start at 6 pm

You can have picnics in the park all day Sunday and check out the vendors.

A horseshoe tournament will happen but the time has not been determined yet.

Monday, July 4th Events

There is a Fun Run pancake breakfast at the West End Senior Center. The Fun Run starts at 8 am and it is 5K walk or run or a 10K run. Prices range from $25 to $100 dollars depending on how many people and when you register.

The Sagebrush Parade will start at 10 am and an Air Force Fly Over will take place

The Buhl Fire Department will host the Beer Barrel Hose Competition and sign-ups at McClusky will be from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Then, of course, at dusk, there will be an amazing firework display that you can enjoy with the entire family.

Again, there will be vendors at the park all weekend long so you can support your local businesses.

