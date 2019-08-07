First Responders Honored in Blaine County

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – Nearly two dozen first responders were honored on Monday in Ketchum for saving the life of a man in late June.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, Ketchum Fire Interim Chief Tom Bowman, and Police Chief Dave Kassner honored nearly 20 first responders for saving Hailey resident Nick Miller, who nearly drowned June 30 while floating the Big Wood River.

Miller, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page, is still recovering from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office Sgt. Fabrizio Lizano and Deputy Kyle Murphy were among those honored, as were members of Ketchum Fire, Wood River Fire and Rescue, Blaine County Emergency Communications, and Sun Valley First Responders.

"The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is very proud that two of our deputies were a part of this successful rescue,” Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement. “Our valley is fortunate to have so many caring and professional first responders.”