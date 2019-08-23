Fish and Game Addresses Private Land Access

JEROME, Idaho – With big game hunts approaching this fall, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters about the critical nature of respecting private lands.

Hunters often have to cross private land to access publicly-owned land to hunt in their respective units, but the department said hunters shouldn’t take this privilege for granted and there are several things they need to remember when accessing the lands:

Always ask for permission to hunt on private land, and, if you’re unsure if it is acceptable to cross private land to access public land, ask first! Idaho trespass law specifies that, “no person shall enter or remain on private land to shoot any weapon or hunt, fish, trap or retrieve game without written permission or other lawful permission.”

If access is granted by the landowner, hunters should stay on designated roads and trails.

The department offers the Access Yes! program, which is an effort improve land access for hunters while building relationships with private landowners. It said in a news release that hunters need to be aware of any landowner requirements or restrictions when going onto private land

By acting responsibly and respecting private property, hunters will help to ensure access to private property today, and into the future.

Further, it said that the trespassing law in Idaho is summed up as:

Never trespass on private lands. It is the responsibility of the hunter to know Idaho’s trespass law. A person who commits criminal trespass could be found guilty of a misdemeanor.

Private land is typically identified by a place of residence, the land is cultivated, or it’s fenced or enclosed in a manner that reflects a private boundary.

- If private property adjoins or is contained within public lands, the fence line adjacent to public land is to be posted with conspicuous "no trespassing" signs or bright orange or fluorescent paint at the corners of the fence adjoining public land and at all navigable streams, roads, gates and rights-of-way entering the private land from the public land. It must be posted in a manner that a reasonable person would be put on notice that it is private land.

- If private property is unfenced and uncultivated it is to be posted with conspicuous "no trespassing" signs or bright orange or fluorescent paint at all property corners and boundaries where the property intersects navigable streams, roads, gates and rights-of-way entering the land, and is posted in a manner that a reasonable person would be put on notice that it is private land.

