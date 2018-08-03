Fish and Game: Hunters Can Replace Their Fading Licenses and Tags

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho hunters who have a poorly printed hunting license or fading tags can get free replacements.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release that hunters who are in need of replacement copies can bring their old ones to any Fish and Game office and request new ones. Or, the department said,

Mail your faded license and tags to a Fish and Game office along with a note requesting they be replaced, your first and last name and date of birth. Be sure to include your return mailing address.

There is no charge to receive replacements, but new ones cannot be issued without first relinquishing the faded items.

New printers and paper are the source for the fading licenses and tags, according to the news release, and the department is trying to identify solutions to the problem.