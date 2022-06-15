Best Dates to Go Fishing at Southern Idaho Lakes and Ponds

Saturday last week was a beautiful day. The sun was out and there was only a light breeze with the temperature sitting around 80 degrees. We couldn’t pass up a day like that in my house, so we decided it was a perfect day to go fishing. It also happened to be the free fishing day in Idaho.

Photo by Wes Walker on Unsplash Photo by Wes Walker on Unsplash loading...

We loaded our gear in the truck and decided to try out the Filer Ponds for our adventure. There weren’t many people there when we got there - and there also weren’t many fish. During the two hours we stayed, we caught 2 fish and there were only a handful of other people who caught anything. While we sat with our poles, enjoying the sun and not actually caring that we weren’t catching tons of fish, I checked the fish stocking schedule for the Filer Ponds and it turns out we were just a few days too early. We were there on the 11th and the planned fish stocking was set for the 13-17th.

Idaho Fish And Game Fish Stocking Schedule And Locations

The Idaho Fish and Game has posted on their website the planned dates for them to stock local lakes and ponds. The current schedule has dates through the end of June and you can pick Idaho regions if you are looking for a specific location.

Get our free mobile app

Fish Stocking Schedule For The Magic Valley

Photo by John Werner on Unsplash Photo by John Werner on Unsplash loading...

In the Magic Valley, they will be stocking some of our favorite locations with hundreds of fish over the next few weeks. Here are some of the highlights:

Penny Lake will get 500 fish this week.

The Hagerman Ponds will each get hundreds of Rainbow Trout before the end of the month.

Filer Ponds got 450 this week and will get 450 more by July 1st.

Rock Creek gets 1,275 Rainbow Trout between June 20 and 24th.

Big Smokey Creek will be stocked with 1,000 trout this week.

Summer Fish Stocking Plans In Idaho

The Idaho Fish and Game website will be updated throughout the summer as they make their plans for which lakes and ponds to stock and with how many fish. A noticeable omission from the list is Dierkes Lake which is usually stocked. I’d assume it will be on the list for the summer months, so keep an eye on the updates.

Idaho's Free Fishing Day 2022 Today, June 11th, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho. No fishing license is required today so teach a family member or friend the joys of fishing.