Rainbow Trout Increase Reported at Section of Henry’s Fork

(KLIX) – Nearly 5,000 rainbow trout exist per square mile on a section of Henry’s Fork River, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. That number is up by more than 2,000 from last year’s survey.

"Based on the number of trout marked and recaptured, the estimated number of rainbow trout larger than six inches for this year (2019) was 4,924 per mile,” F&G Fisheries Biologist John Heckel said in a prepared statement.

The numbers mentioned are in the Box Canyon section of the river and is an increase over Fish and Games' 2018 survey that estimated rainbow trout populations at 2,796 per mile.

Heckel also said in the news release that an estimated 3,201 whitefish per mile exist in the same section of river.

Fish and Game biologists conducted the annual electrofishing surveys on this section of the Henry's Fork River in mid-May in Eastern Idaho.