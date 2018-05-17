A fisherman from Pocatello has officially set the Rainbow Trout catch-and-release record for Idaho.

The 30.5 inch beast was pulled from the Snake River by David Raisch back in March, but was just recently submitted to Idaho Fish and Game for consideration. The catch topped the current record by more than an inch, according to the department's press release . Raisch was fly fishing when he hauled in the record setting trout.

For state catch-and-release guidelines, you can visit the Idaho Fish and Game website.