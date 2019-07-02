Fisherman Missing After Fall Into Snake River In Southwest Idaho

Ada County Police and search teams are trying to locate a man who reportedly fell into the Snake River over the weekend while fishing.

The incident is said to have happened in the late hours Saturday into Sunday morning, according to details provided by idahonews.com. The man's identity has not been disclosed, but he is reported to be 42-years-old.

The unidentified man was fishing on a dock near Swan Falls Dam, which is located approximately 160 miles Northwest of Twin Falls. There has been no information on whether the man was fishing alone or in a group.

Dive teams from the Boise area have been searching the waters of the Snake River where the man fell in, but have not located him yet. The Swan Falls Dam is located in the city of Murphy, Idaho. The dam is also part of the Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.