Five More Hand Sanitizers Recalled For Methanol Content

The FDA has added more hand sanitizer brands to the list of toxic products originally posted in June. The new sanitizer additions are added to the list for the same reason as the original products, methanol. Methanol is a wood alcohol and is toxic to humans if ingested or absorbed through the skin.

The original warning from the FDA specified nine hand sanitizer products produced in Mexico by Eskbiochem SA de CV. The new warning includes five additions:

Grupo Insoma's Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol NDC numbers 75744-0200-3; 75744-0200-4; 75744-0201-5; 75744-0202-1; 75744-0250-1; 75744-0250-2; 75744-0500-1; 75744-1000-1; 75744-1000-3; 75744-1001-1

Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer NDC numbers 75477-435-02; 75477-435-10; 75477-435-12; 75477-435-25; 75477-435-50; 75477-534-10

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV's Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free NDC numbers 75165-003-02; 75165-004-01; 75165-005-01; 75165-006-01; 75165-008-01; 75165-250-01; 75165-600-01

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV's Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer no NDC numbers listed

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV's Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% NCD numbers 76676-402-01; 77676-402-02; 77676-402-03; 77676-402-04; 77676-402-05; 77676-402-06; 77676-402-07; 77676-402-08; 77676-402-09; 77676-402-10; 77676-402-11; 77676-402-12; 77676-402-13; 77676-402-14; 77676-402-16; 77676-402-17; 77676-402-18; 77676-402-19; 77676-402-20

The FDA is also warning consumers of hand sanitizer labels claiming to be approved by the FDA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved any hand sanitizers though they do monitor them for hazardous ingredients.

The CDC has a list of helpful information on keeping hands clean and not spreading germs. They recommend proper hand washing as the best defense and use of hand sanitizer in times when hand soap is not available. Hand sanitizers should contain at least 60 percent ethanol or isopropyl alcohol.