Fleeting Rainbows at Sunrise

There are some distinct benefits to being an early riser. Rainbows at dawn. Well, they don’t come along everyday but you would need to be up at least before sunrise to see one arcing across the horizon.

Sunday morning we had a mix of unsettled weather. Rain was falling lightly off and on for several hours and the sky was alternately clear and cloudy. Around 6 o’clock I spotted the orange glow and then as I rounded a corner saw the rainbow.

Because of the hours I keep I can’t remember the last time I missed a sunrise. It has been a few years. Of course, I don’t see many sunsets. There is a calmness to daybreak. When I was a teenager I can recall working in the fields and as the day closed there was also a calm and it’s a feeling of accomplishment. Morning is a different mood. It’s expectation. You wake with a belief anything can happen today.

By the time I saw the rainbow I had washed, dried and folded two loads of laundry. I had cooked eggs over easy with sourdough toast. Prepared my offering for church. Shaved, showered and watched a TV show about weather phenomena. And thought, treat every rainbow as if it’s the last.