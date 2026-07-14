Civil libertarians aren’t happy about the rise of Flock cameras, which are being used by law enforcement nationwide to track stolen vehicles and assist Amber Alerts. That’s a story I could write 1,250 words about, which is 1,000 more than most people ever read. But the cameras are also revealing other details unrelated to Big Brother fears. A popular video channel details that in a city of not quite 60,000 people, 400,000 different vehicles were picked up by the cameras in one month! An estimated 40,000 vehicles cross the Perrine Bridge every day, and many are making the commute back and forth to work, but a lot of travelers are simply passing through.

Too Many Cars and Too Few Streets

The city’s daily population is estimated at 120,000 when you factor in shoppers and people from outside working here.

You Already Share Your Private Life

Now, as for the cameras snooping, I’m concerned. But keep in mind that if you own a smartphone, you’re already giving away location, and the phone is always listening. More details about your private life are being collected by the device than by Flock cameras, and you’re voluntarily surrendering details with the phone. If I drive from Twin Falls to Boise, my Samsung pings multiple towers, and a record is established.

Then there are the cameras employed by homes and private businesses. You’re probably being watched by a couple of hundred every day. It appears to me that if you're bothered by Big Brother, you shouldn't be so cooperative. Contact your representatives.

