Flood Advisory for Parts of South Blaine County Extended

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Flood Advisory has been extended for parts of Blaine County as temperatures rise and more moisture is headed to the region in the next day or two.

The Pocatello office of the U.S. National Weather Service pushed out the Flood Advisory to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday as it warms up and a storm is expected to move through by then into Wednesday. The advisory focuses on small stream flooding as snow melts off the mountains in the Silver Creek area west of Picabo.

At 1150 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated that Silver Creek remained at bankful which has historically resulted in minor flooding, seepage, and ponding of water in low-lying areas near the river. Minor snowmelt flooding will likely continue and may intensify Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures warm ahead of an incoming storm system which is expected to arrive Tuesday.

Areas near the flats close to Kilpatrick Bridge Road towards the confluence of the Little Wood River could see flooding. According to the Weather Service a Flood Advisory means "river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent."