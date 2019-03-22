Flood Watch Issued for Parts of the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- People living in parts of Lincoln and Blaine counties will need to be aware of possible flooding this weekend.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Flood Watch for parts of the Magic Valley starting at noon and lasting until Sunday afternoon.

The Weather Service says mild temperatures along with expected rainfall below 6,500 feet during the weekend is expected to result in more snowmelt and runoff. People may see ponding of water in low lying areas, field flooding, and flooded basements.

Streams and creeks might also reach their banks or overflow, plus larger rivers are likely to rise.

Impacted areas may include:

The southern Wood River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Shoshone Lava Beds, Arco and Mud Lake Deserts, Lost River Valleys, and Upper Snake Plain, including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Picabo, Bellevue, Hailey, Craters of the Moon, Arco, Mackay, Idaho National Laboratory, Howe, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Roberts, Rigby, Ririe, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

The Weather Service says he "Watch" means people in flood prone areas should be prepared for flooding is it does occur. Also, people should continue to watch the forecast for changes and if any Warnings or Advisories are issued.