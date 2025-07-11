I’ve never seen a Minions movie. It’s an age thing. If you have kids of a certain generation, you probably took them to the theater to see one or all of the films. My daughter was an adult by the time the series came along. I got to see a lot of Shrek and pictures of mermaids. I do know from younger friends at work that Minions are funny, and that’s the extent of my knowledge. But it’s also a sign of the cultural impact.



The same can be said for the post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. I very much enjoyed reading the description.

There’s much sameness in the high desert. Yes, it already looks like a movie set. I’m often reminded of Dennis Weaver in an old film called Duel. But seeing a minion smack in the middle of all the sameness, that’s art.

There's a Giant Dog in Cottonwood

You see a lot of things along the highways and byways of this state. From metalwork to oversized chairs to lodgings that look like dogs. Or even spaceships on street corners.

Aliens in the Panhandle

Idaho isn’t bland. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Just think of the dinosaurs that greet you in several places.

Giant Reptiles are a Common Sight

People here take pride in history and their creativity.

I'm waiting for someone to build a Colossus at the Port of Lewiston.

Big People Need Big Seats

