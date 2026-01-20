We certainly don’t share the warmer climate, but air quality issues could be similar. Where they can sometimes experience smog as tailpipe emissions mix with stagnant air, we’re getting a taste of that stagnation. Our weather pattern is simply not changing, and weather forecasters explain that the fog and gloom may hang around a few more days.



The Sun is Out, You Can't See it Through Gloom

The sun is shining, but we’re not seeing much of it because of the screen overhead. It may also be depressing some predicted daytime highs. Our dry January is the result of a blocking air mass. We were off to a potentially snowy season with rain in the latter part of 2025.

How long will the big atmospheric bubble last? Maybe through much of the winter, but once it breaks down, you can expect the weather to resume some of its average behavior.

The Fog is Becoming Double-Trouble

The fog has caused some driving issues. Not just from a lack of visibility, but in some places, it has left roads very slick. Monday morning, it created a mist that coated roads and trees across the Magic Valley. The temperature was below freezing as it fell. But driving may be the least of our troubles. Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke told my audience Monday that we’re only about a third of where we want to be with water resources at this time of year. A couple of haymaking storms in February and March would be welcome.

