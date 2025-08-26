A baby boom didn’t triple Idaho’s population over the last few decades. People are moving here in droves, with the state leading in growth percentage in many recent years. Now there’s a breakdown of how many counties are comprised of transplants.

It doesn’t surprise me that the panhandle counties have seen a lot of newbies. A politician told me that after the Los Angeles riots in the early 1990s, many retired first responders from Southern California wanted to get far away. Idaho’s panhandle is leagues away geographically and culturally.

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...

They're Coming from All Around the World

A couple of other notes. Despite the refugee resettlement in Twin Falls County, neighboring Lincoln County has twice the percentage of foreign-born residents. The transplants in Lincoln County didn’t come from the Balkans or Africa; they came from south of the border.

Speaking of politicians, many like to point out that their families have been in Idaho for several generations. In some counties, that plays well. Cassia County has a higher number of native born Idaho residents, and I was at an event last year when a politician pointed at some mountains and mentioned his ancestors crossed the range more than 140 years ago.

It Changes Marketing Schemes for Politicians

I’m not sure if it sells as well in the northern counties. It’s almost like telling newcomers that you don't believe they’re true Idaho stock, and it could cost votes.

The growth in non-native born will continue as long as people can still afford rising housing costs, and as long as there’s enough water to slake thirst.