Brian Lenney is a thoughtful guy. The Republican State Senator from Nampa doesn’t belong in the establishment club, but he’s also not a member of the crazy crowd. I don’t agree with him on every issue, but he uses logic well. Take a bill being sponsored by some of his colleagues (you can read his thoughts by clicking here). Three of those Senators are part of our local delegation. Kelly Anthon, Josh Kohl, and Glenneda Zuiderveld.

CAUTION! Virtue Signalling Underway

The bill, if it becomes law, would ban Immigration and Customs (ICE) agents from coming onto your private property without notification, as in a warrant. As Lenney points out, the Fourth Amendment already protects you from agents barging into your home (unless a life is in imminent danger). But federal law allows federal agents access to your land. State law defers to federal law. A court will make that clear if Idaho adopts the measure, which means a waste of time and money.

However, sponsors of the bill can play hero by telling you their effort to protect the sanctity of your property was blocked by evil colleagues, or that the mean federal government is oppressing you from afar. In other words, it’s virtue signaling. You’ll get a postcard in the mail explaining they were fighting for you, and if you give them another two years, they can waste more time and resources.

This is About Your Personal Safety

You may not agree with the federal law, but as Lenney makes clear, ICE often needs to work clandestinely. One moment, we want them to remove illegal immigrants, then the next, we plan to take a stand against big government. BRAVO!