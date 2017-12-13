Weather Cancels and Delays Flights at Magic Valley Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Thick fog in the air causes flight delays and cancellations at the Magic Valley Regional Airport on Tuesday.

The KMVT Chief Meteorologist said visibility during the mid-day was from a quarter to a half-mile.

Airport Manager Bill Carberry said for planes to come in and land they need at least a half-mile visibility.

The early morning Tuesday flight at 6:30 a.m. was cancelled and the 12:20 p.m. flight was delayed for two hours.

KMVT spoke to a few different travelers and they all understood the weather conditions and why their flight was delayed.

Marcus Lengyel, a resident of Hailey, normally travels out of Boise or Twin Falls because of the weather conditions, but was out of luck Tuesday.

"Ironically, this particular trip, I can't get out of Twin Falls," he said.

Lengyel said he normally travels for business almost weekly.

"It's just kind of the nature of the beat, traveling in the winter time," he said.

His connection to Iowa in Salt Lake City was scheduled for the same time the flight was delayed in Twin Falls.

"I'm probably just going to end up canceling my trip," he said at the time.

Twin Falls resident Eldon Sasser was waiting for the delayed flight to Salt Lake City to make it to Seattle.

Sasser said the flight company took care of him, helping him book another flight connection since his was delayed.

"They booked me another flight, and if I'm able to get out of Twin Falls, then I feel pretty confident that I can make it to my destination," Sasser said.

He said he doesn't fly much and feels confident that "they didn't want to put the plane up in the fog."

About an hour later, Delta workers announced that the flight they were waiting for will be pushed back for another four hours.

Isabel Calvin was traveling with her sister to New Orleans for a family reunion.

"We'll drive to Salt Lake, because we've rebooked our flight for the same time tomorrow in Salt Lake," she explained.

As their flight was delayed, Calvin and her sister decided to drive to Utah to make their connection the next day.

Carberry said for the foreseeable future, it looks like there will be some delays and cancellations and urges travelers to check their flight status online.