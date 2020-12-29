For Sale: $1.7 Million In Twin Falls; 5 Bed, Theatre, Pool & Barn

A truly unique, Spanish-style estate in Twin Falls, that features a barn, well over two acres of land, a private pool and spa and five bedrooms, is presently for sale for $1,795,000.

Everyone has a different opinion on what their "dream home" might include. A Magic Valley listing, at 796 Canyon Rim Road, Twin Falls, encompasses everything on my real estate check list of must-haves.

I spent a few minutes today legitimately trying to come up something this property doesn't have, and I've got nothing. This five-bedroom, 6,854 square foot estate, also includes a guest house, spa, master suite (that includes a walk-out balcony) and is far enough off any roads that you won't likely hear from any neighbors. Check...check...check...check...and check.

There are plenty of shade trees, and the property isn't so large that you'd have to pay an outside company hundreds of dollars a month to help maintain. Most importantly, there is enough room to house a small petting zoo, with a barn already constructed a short distance from the living quarters.

I guess if a nine-hole golf course were included that would also be great, but that's neither here nor there. The estate was built in 2009, and has a kitchen that includes all the top of the line appliances, breakfast bar and a built-in island and pantry. The address falls within the boundaries of Rock Creek, Robert Stuart and Canyon Ridge schools.

I wasn't able to pinpoint one individual (or company) you must contact with inquiries on this property, but you can schedule a tour, as well as make contact with the assigned realtor(s) from the Zillow page.

Front Driveway

Front View; MLS

Aerial Photo Show A Portion Of The Nearly Three-Acre Lot. The Trees Are Beautiful.

Aerial Front; MLS

The Guest Quarters Are Visible Just Off Of The Pool

Exterior Rear / Pool / Guest House; MLS

Some Might Find This Pool / Lounge Area Impressive. Cannonball!

Pool; MLS

This Kitchen Is Ri-Donkulous!

Kitchen; MLS

This Custom Built Wood Oven Should Handle Those Home Made Pizzas Just Fine.

Wood Oven; MLS

I Could Handle Afternoons In Here. No Shortage Of Natural Light.

Entertainment Space; MLS