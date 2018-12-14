For The Second Straight Year Costco Voted Best Place To Work

Greg Jannetta

The bulk grocery chain Costco has been voted best company to work for once again for 2018.

Costco edged out T-Mobile and Google to earn top honors for the second straight year, according to a USA Today report . Starbucks, Aflac, Intuit and HubSpot also landed in the top 10, according to findings at Comparably.com.

REI placed third behind T-Mobile and Costco in 2017, but failed to make the list this year.

Statista

Costco has over 700 locations in the US, and employs approximately 200,000 people, according to Wikipedia.