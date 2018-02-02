Forgetfulness Means You’re Really Smart?

Maybe it’s because I think about it more often than when I was twenty but I often forget why I went to the refrigerator.

is forgetfulness also a sign of a busy mind and intelligence?

Sometimes I’m in studio and wonder if I just gave out the call sign or should it give it out again. There are days I walk into Benito’s office and then forget what I wanted to share.

Early onset dementia? I suppose it’s possible but is forgetfulness also a sign of a busy mind and intelligence? A website called Relieved suggests really smart people forget things because their brains are cleaning house for more important thoughts. You can read the story here .

The next time you find yourself at a loss for a name of someone at work or you get to the store and don’t remember what you wanted to buy you can assume your IQ just grew a couple of points.