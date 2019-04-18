Nice location. Great views. Checkered history. These would describe the former Hayden Lake property once occupied by Aryan Nations leader Richard Butler and his followers. After the bankruptcy of his outfit, the property eventually ended up in the holdings of North Idaho College.

Then what? As a writer explains at this link , there were plans for a peace park. It’s a big undertaking and probably not one the college considered a money making prospect. And money is key to operating an institute of higher learning.

As a part of Idaho history it appears many locals would prefer to forget the former occupants.

The property surely will fetch a princely sum.

Many people today may not have any memory of the Nations and the organization’s activities.

It’s a good possibility it becomes a mixed use development or simply a neighborhood filled with expensive homes.

