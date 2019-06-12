Former Boise State Football Coach And Player Dies of Cancer

Michael Bradeson, a member of the Boise State 1980 Boise State National Championship football team and Bronco assistant coach from 1981-85 has died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer.

Bradeson also coached at Nevada, Cal and UNLV though he spent most of his time with the Wolfpack from 1986-91 and then again 2010 to 2016.

While at Nevada he coached one of the Packs all time greats, defensive back Brock Marion a three time Pro Bowler and two time Super Bowl Champion.