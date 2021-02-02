Former Wyoming Cowboy Frozen in Time

I realize Josh Allen isn’t the favorite of football fans in Idaho. The behemoth gave a lot of opponents fits while playing quarterback for the Wyoming Cowboys. After two rocky years to start a career in the National Football League, he really lit it up this season. My sister talks non-stop about the guy. She lives an hour drive from Bills Stadium, where Allen starts at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

The sculpture had melted a bit since it was completed shortly after Buffalo lost the AFC Championship Game.

You can see her standing in front of a snow sculpture, featuring Allen and Stefon Diggs. This is about two blocks from her house. She isn’t the sculptor but I’m told a few hundred people have taken selfies at the site. The sculpture had melted a bit since it was completed shortly after Buffalo lost the AFC Championship Game. For Bills fans, getting one game away from the Super Bowl and losing just might be a relief. Older fans with memories of the early 1990s still have nightmares about big games.

A bit more about the site where the pictures were taken. The stable in the background is on a historic register. Locals call it the “Block Barn”. The official name is McKinney Stables. There’s a massive exercise track for horses on the west side of the building. The last Czar of Russia owned horses around the world as an investment. His North American animals were stabled under the roof behind my sister.

The building has had numerous uses. As a flea market, community center and I believe it’s again housing horses. And a really big horse wearing number 17 is featured outside. Or until a thaw.