As summer vacations may feel like distant memories, all hope for more outdoor Idaho fun is not lost. You can still fit in a nice weekend vacation between the chaos of school.

I think the perfect quick Southern Idaho location for a day or a weekend trip out of Twin Falls is up to Featherville and Pine. The trip is only about 2 and a half hours one way from Twin Falls and includes amazing scenery, mountain roads, and a breathtaking view of Anderson Reservoir.

Campsites are numerous, and if you prefer a spot close to the hot springs you can camp at Elks Flat. Our two favorite campsites have been the Chaparral Campground, especially if you have a big group and can get the multi-family site, and if you can get the final spot at the Abbot Campground it's secluded and right on the river.

Between the hot springs, hiking, fishing, and boating you'll be able to find many ways to fill your time. You could also just go and relax. A picture does paint a thousand words, and it's definitely better than me trying to explain how cool the Pine-Featherville area is, so check out this gallery of just such pictures.

We haven't made it up the mountain to the Baumgartner Campground, but we've heard it is pretty awesome too. The downside there is how far away it is from the reservoir and the free river hot springs at Elks Flat.