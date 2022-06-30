Friendly Reminder Of Road Closures In Twin Falls For The Fireworks Display
The Twin Falls firework display at the College of Southern Idaho is beautiful. In order for the firework show to take place safely, road closures will go into effect on Monday, July 4th.
Twin Falls Police announced that officers will begin shutting roads down at 9 pm on Monday, July 4th. The road closure route is North College Rd between Washington and Blue Lakes Blvd N and Cheyney from Washington St No to North College Rd. The closure will remain until the firework display is over.
The firework display will begin sometime around dusk so anywhere from 930 pm on. The fireworks are shot from the north side of Cheney and North College Rd. Fireworks are not permitted on the College of Southern Idaho Campus.
If you want a good view of the fireworks in that area, you need to get there before the road closure. If you would like to get a good view and not be in that area, you could always check out the Fred Meyer parking lot, that is a good place to watch. Downtown Twin Falls and around the President Streets is actually pretty decent too.
If you do make it into the area where the road closures will be, you will not be able to leave until after the show. Police will direct traffic through that area to try and minimize accidents or further delays. Make sure you respect those officers as they try to do their job.
Most of all, enjoy the amazing show! It is always a great display.