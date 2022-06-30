The Twin Falls firework display at the College of Southern Idaho is beautiful. In order for the firework show to take place safely, road closures will go into effect on Monday, July 4th.

road closure loading...

Twin Falls Police announced that officers will begin shutting roads down at 9 pm on Monday, July 4th. The road closure route is North College Rd between Washington and Blue Lakes Blvd N and Cheyney from Washington St No to North College Rd. The closure will remain until the firework display is over.

The firework display will begin sometime around dusk so anywhere from 930 pm on. The fireworks are shot from the north side of Cheney and North College Rd. Fireworks are not permitted on the College of Southern Idaho Campus.

If you want a good view of the fireworks in that area, you need to get there before the road closure. If you would like to get a good view and not be in that area, you could always check out the Fred Meyer parking lot, that is a good place to watch. Downtown Twin Falls and around the President Streets is actually pretty decent too.

If you do make it into the area where the road closures will be, you will not be able to leave until after the show. Police will direct traffic through that area to try and minimize accidents or further delays. Make sure you respect those officers as they try to do their job.

Most of all, enjoy the amazing show! It is always a great display.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

