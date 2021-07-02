This weekend we celebrate our freedom, so how about celebrating with a free outdoor concert in Twin Falls? The Twin Falls Municipal Band has their first special concert of the year on Sunday night starting at 7:30 PM. You can check out the show and then stick around for the fireworks show.

When Is The Twin Falls Municipal Band Free 4th Of July Concert?

This year the 4th of July falls on a Sunday and the Twin Falls Municipal Band will help you celebrate with a free outdoor concert. The concert will be outdoors on the CSI campus starting at 7:30 PM between the Fine Arts Center and the Taylor building. Bring your lawn chairs for seating.

When Is The 2021 Twin Falls 4th Of July Fireworks Show?

After the free concert from the Twin Falls Municipal Band you can stick around for the Twin Falls fireworks show. The fireworks will launch from across the street from the north side of the CSI campus starting at dusk. Make sure you have a clear view of the sky so the show isn't blocked by any trees or buildings.

When Are The Free Twin Falls Municipal Band Concerts?

The Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert every Thursday during the summer in Twin Falls at the City Park band shell. Concerts always begin at 7:30 PM and are free to the public.

Their next special show, not on a Thursday, will be the Magic Valley Arts Council show on the Canyon Rim on August 3rd at 7 PM.

