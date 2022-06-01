The Twin Falls Municipal Band has announced its plans for sharing its love of music with the community this summer. They will once again be presenting free concerts at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell all summer long.

The performances begin June 2nd and will happen every Thursday through August 4th. Concerts start at 7:30 each night at the Twin Falls City Park and each show is free to everyone. Those who attend can sit on the metal bleachers near the bandshell or you can bring your own lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the show from the grass.

Twin Falls Municipal Band 2022 Free Summer Concert Schedule

The theme for the concert season is ‘Iconic’, so you can expect to hear some memorable and recognizable songs throughout the summer. The band is under the baton of Director Elizabeth Thomsen again this year as they celebrate the 117th season of music in the Magic Valley.

There will also be a special Monday night band concert on the 4th of July at CSI and a Tuesday concert on August 2nd at the Magic Valley Arts Council. Last year, both of those special concerts were also held outdoors.

The Twin Falls Rotary has also provided treats for sale in previous years. Bring cash for cookies, drinks, and popcorn to munch on during the concerts.

