Twin Falls Municipal Band Holding Free Concerts Every Thursday

I'm a band nerd. I played in concert and jazz bands my entire school life starting in 4th grade. I played trumpet, baritone, French horn, drums, guitar, and bass. Of all those instruments the only two I still own are guitars and a trumpet, but my love of band music is still strong. My oldest son is following suit and has joined the Twin Falls Municipal Band for the 2021 season and concerts begin on June 3rd.

When are the Twin Falls Municipal Band Concerts?

The concert season officially begins in Twin Falls on June 3rd and continues with free concerts every Thursday night until August 5th, 2021. Performances begin at 7:30 PM at the Twin Falls City Park.

This is the 116th season for the band and the group is now under the direction of Elizabeth Thomsen. Thomsen also teaches music at Canyon Ridge High School and Robert Stuart Middle School in Twin Falls and she is a member of the Magic Valley Symphony.

What Special Performances Will the Twin Falls Municipal Band Have in 2021?

The TFMB will have a special 4th of July concert at CSI and a Tuesday concert at the Twin Falls Art Council offices on the canyon rim on August 3rd.

Each concert performance of the Twin Falls Municipal Band will have a theme to the music. For the first concert on June 3rd, the theme will be 'It's About Time'.

