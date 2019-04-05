Free Clothing Giveaway in Twin Falls April 6

A semiannual drop and swap clothing event is happening in Twin Falls this weekend, but will also be opening up its doors for an hour to anyone in the public.

If you donated adult clothing to the event and got a blue ticket, you're able to get into the event at 11:30 a.m. If you received a red ticket, the organizers say you can come to the swap at 12 p.m.

If you don't have any adult clothes to donate--or you're like me and totally didn't hear about this event until now, that's okay because they're giving you an hour to sift through the clothes they've gathered FOR FREE. Seriously, since I moved here I've noticed the community is all about giving and this event is no different. From 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, you can come to the Twin Falls Senior Center and take as many clothes as you need or want.

Sheeba Wolfley says she thought about starting the event after she moved to the Magic Valley more than five years ago.

"I went through clothes and realized there was a good amount of items in my closet that I no longer needed. It's not easy to re-sell clothes for some reason and I could only spend so much for new items," Wolfley said.

That's when Wolfley put an inquiry out on Facebook and saw a lot of people liked the idea of a clothing swap. With the help of Kayla Johnson, a woman in the community who had done them before in Rexburg, they held their first event later that year. Since then, Wolfley said the event has really grown.

"We went from using the back of her pickup to haul it all the first swap to needing a three-place horse trailer and a suburban this swap," Wolfley said.

The event will have men's and women's clothes from extra small to 5X. It'll also include shoes, purses, belts, scarves, maternity clothing, and more.

The only thing to note is you shouldn't show up late because they'll be cleaning up starting promptly at 2 p.m.