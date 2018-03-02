Free Husky / Lab Mix Puppy Needs Twin Falls Home

A six-month-old Husky / Lab mix was featured in the "Free" section of the Twin Falls' Craigslist recently. The owner states that he/she doesn't have the space for the animal.

The dog is female, and apparently is just looking for some attention, which the owner cannot provide due to working long hours. The owner is hoping the puppy can go to a loving Twin Falls family, according to the post.

Below is the actual post.

Do you have space for this beautiful puppy?