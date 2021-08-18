FREE Project Boat Up For Grabs In Jerome ID

A free "project boat" has been listed by an owner in Jerome, Idaho. If you have a trailer (because his/hers is not included in this offer), then you are invited to contact the seller to make pickup arrangements.

I don't own a boat. If I was looking to become the captain of my very own vessel, then I'd probably be looking for a good deal; that's just the frugalness in me. To make something such as a project boat work for you, you'd have to be very boat savvy, which automatically eliminates me from pursuing this deal.

The Craigslist post from August 17, 2021, includes a couple of photos of the boat, which as far as projects go, appear to show a boat that is structurally decent, meaning that the bones are there.

The obvious concern is the apparent lack of a motor. People don't just give boats away that function properly, so if you have connections in the boating industry, then that's the way to go.

Craigslist

The owner is allowing anyone interested in the boat to contact them at anytime before 9 P.M. (MT). You'll need to haul your trailer out to the site to safely remove it. The Craigslist post ID number on this is 7366828958. To contact the owner, click the "reply" link in the upper left corner of the post.

REMEMBER: Craigslist advises against giving any stranger your personal banking or credit card information over the Internet or phone to secure a purchase. It's encouraged to make contact with the seller prior to meeting, as the site has seen its share of scammers.

gallery gallerytitle="RV Campers on Twin Falls Air BnB" ids="341653,341652,341651,341658,341654,341657,341656,341655,341662,341661,341660,341659"]

Rave Reviews Of Twin Falls Business Customer Service

11 Least Expensive Houses For Sale In Twin Falls

Twin Falls Homes With Horror Movie Potential