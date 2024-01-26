BEWARE: Traffic Delays Between Jerome and Twin Falls

Need to cross the Perrine Bridge on Sunday? Tough luck! Look for an alternate path. Starting this weekend, the Idaho Transportation Department has some routine construction work scheduled. The bridge will still be passable on Sunday, but with both passing lanes closed. Then on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, there will be some lane closures. You should give yourself some additional time before crossing.

I drove to the Jerome side one weekend a couple of years ago. On a day when work was scheduled. I figured I would beat traffic if I started back before 7:30. I was wrong and had a half-hour delay.

I’m not complaining. After almost 50 years, the bridge is still standing. Doing the match, that’s roughly how long the predecessor lasted. All the more reason we desperately need a third crossing. The challenge on that count is that political power has greatly shifted to the Treasure Valley, and local projects could be considered secondary issues. In the 1960s, Boise was a bit more than half the size Twin Falls is currently. Project approvals were easier in the Magic Valley.

Also, if you were driving the bridge this week in the morning we had freezing fog, you realize an accident can snarl traffic for hours. The need for another bridge is screaming at us. Just keep in mind, that Boise area legislators sometimes need to drive through here.

