Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.

