Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
Get our free mobile app
Top 10 Country Albums of the 1990s
Country music came into its own in a big way during the 1990s. With more FM radio stations offering artists exposure, blockbuster album sales followed -- as did superstardom for acts such as Shania Twain and Garth Brooks, both of whom had multiple full-length projects be certified diamond, for shipping in excess of 10 million albums.
Yet the '90s also introduced several new acts that would shape country music for decades to come, and found veteran artists receiving a bump in notoriety (and record sales), courtesy of a mainstream musical climate that embraced the genre like never before. Read on for The Boot's picks for the Top 10 Country Albums of the 1990s.