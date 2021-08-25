Look: it's a bird, it's a plane, it's...a tiny plane. This weekend south of Twin Falls the sky will be a battle field for local RC airplane pilots. The event is open to all members of the community, and it's free.

Magic Valley Aeromodelers Radio Controlled Air Show

The free miniature air show is Saturday, August 28th south of Twin Falls at the MVA Airfield. The event takes to the skies starting at 10AM and soars through the day until 2PM. Admission is free, parking is free, and there will be free prizes for kids. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks will be available for purchase.

Events for RC pilots include the egg drop and a combat demonstration with streamers. There will also be other airshow demonstrations with the RC planes, helicopter, and drones. These will be fun for spectators to watch. Visitors also have the opportunity to participate in the paintball shootout where you get to try to take down a plane. Paintballs cost $1 for five shots. Make sure to have your kids there at noon as candy will be dropped from a full-sized airplane.

The MV Aeromedelers are also holding a raffle for three different ready to fly RC planes including an 8 foot Senior Telemaster, Radian Glider, and P-51 Mustang. Other prizes are also included in the raffle. Raffle tickets are $1 each.

Get our free mobile app

Magic Valley Aeromodelers Airfield

The Magic Valley Aeromodelers Airfield is located at 3100N 2800E, which is a few miles south of the Magic Valley Regional Airport and the Magic Valley Speedway.

MVA Airfield credit Google Maps

MVA Airfield credit Google Maps

11 Reasons You're Lucky To Live In Southern Idaho Southern Idaho is amazing and you're lucky you live here.