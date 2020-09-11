Free School Lunch And Breakfast Announced For All TFSD Students

The Twin Falls School District has announced that school lunches will be free for all students thanks to a federally funded program. The free meals program went into effect on Wednesday, September 9th in Twin Falls. The program allows all students in the Twin Falls School District to eat for free and includes breakfast and lunch meals. The free meal program doesn't have an official end date but will continue as long as the money lasts, which the district hopes will be at least through the end of this first semester.

In a message on their website, the District does still ask that parents continue to fill out free and reduced lunch applications to help with future funding needs. If your student currently has money in their lunch account it will remain available and be used once the free meal program ends. If you have student who have been charging their meals, the debits will stay with the student account and need to be taken care of.

The free meal program is also available to students participating in the online distance learning classes. For these students, parents will need to contact their school to arrange pickup and ensure that enough meals are prepared by the food service department. For answers to questions about the program, contact the Food Service Department at 208-733-0134 or see the announcement on the TFSD website.