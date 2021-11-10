I have four kids in the Twin Falls School District system and it seems like there isn't a week that goes by where they don't have at least one substitute teacher. This could be because the teachers are taking vacation, sick, or there aren't enough teachers to fill all the positions. The TFSD sent out a message a few weeks ago to expand their search for substitute teachers and now they are looking to hire more paraeducators too.

Twin Falls School District Looking To Hire Paraeducators

The Twin Falls School District is looking to hire around 30 paraeducators. Paraeducators are teacher assistants who give necessary support in academics, special education, and behavior in the classroom.

How Much Do Paraeducators Get Paid In Twin Falls

Paraeducators get paid hourly between $10.99 and $12.35 depending on experience and the type of position. They can work five and a half hours a day or seven hours a day. Paraeducators who work seven-hour days are also eligible for health insurance benefits.

As an added perk, the TFSD is offering bonuses to paraeducators who are hired before the end of the 2021 year. Bonuses range from $1k to $1,500.

How Do You Become A Paraeducator

To become a paraeducator you must pass the ParaPro exam or have at least 32 college credits. Applicants must also be able to pass a drug screening and background check. For more information and to apply, visit the TFSD website.

Twin Falls School District Also Looking For Substitute Teachers

If you would rather apply to be a substitute teacher in the Twin Falls School District, you can do so online. For details on substitute teacher requirements check out our previous story.

