I have four kids in school which made the last few months of school interesting in my house. Between internet issues and a general feel of disinterest in doing school work we did our best and all our kids passed their grades. Now, we have been speculating about the upcoming school year and what it will bring to the Bird House. We still don't know what to expect for the year but we do at least now have a date for the first day of school. For the 2020-2021 school year the first day of school will be Wednesday, August 19th.

In a message sent to parents and students, the TFSD announced the new date had been reached after contract negotiations had been completed. The complete school year calendar is now posted on the school district website.

Since we still don't know exactly what going back to school will look like this year, the Twin Falls School District will be sending out information as they make decisions. School registration information will also be posted to their site and sent to families along with school supply lists in the coming month.

Earlier this month parents were asked to fill out a survey for the school district to give an idea of what the expectations are for returning to school in safe and healthy way. Now, the school district is asking staff members to complete a similar survey before June 30th.