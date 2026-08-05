A friend at a TV station in Idaho Falls shared the news with me. A photographer who works with her knows people in Twin Falls who track these things, and he said there was a surge of gun buyers in the city this week. Color me not surprised. She also told me that many sellers don’t want to talk to the news media. A lot of people on the gun culture side don’t trust how the stories are often told, even if newsrooms in Idaho most likely have a few more conservatives than average.

Gun People Don't Like the Way They're Portrayed

At my last radio station, John Sigler, a past President of the National Rifle Association, was a frequent guest. He told me it was because I was the only person in media he trusted. He knew I wasn’t going to stick a figurative knife in his back.

Two takeaways here. This should be a warning to reporters that they need to do some work to restore an image of fairness. That could take the better part of a decade. All joking aside, the other point is that people understand they’re often the first line of defense for themselves. I’ve heard that stressed by our Sheriff, and by people who offer training. Both Sheriff Jack Jonson and Todd Eccles, our Gun Guy, from Patriot Defense appeared on TV in Boise this week to make that point.

Consider the People You Meet to Be Armed

A retired state trooper lives a few blocks from me. He once said that he always assumed everybody in Idaho was armed. One very evil man discovered something near that last Saturday in Twin Falls.