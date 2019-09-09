Garage Destroyed by Weekend Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews rushed to an early morning blaze near Burley Saturday morning that destroyed a garage with vehicles in it.

According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out along with the Cassia County Medics at around 6:46 a.m. on 600 W and State Highway 30 for a garage that was engulfed by flames. Someone going by the fire had been able to tell the people living there that the garage was on fire and helped them get out safely.

Other fire crews and equipment from Heyburn were called in to help battle the fire. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the garage and safe the residence from the flames, but it was damaged by smoke and water. At this time the cause of the fire is not known. The residents are being helped by the Burley Fire Burnout Fund.