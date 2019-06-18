Garden City Woman Sentenced for Drug and Gun Crimes

(KLIX) – A woman from Garden City will spend the next decade behind bars for drug and gun crimes, according to a United States attorney.

Rebecca Friday Spinler, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Spinler also was sentenced to five years of supervised release once her prison term has ended.

Davis said Garden City police officers arrested Spinler on June 26, 2018 after stopping her vehicle and, according to court records, finding that she illegally had a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol, almost 75 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Spinler admitted in court to possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and having the pistol to further her drug offense.

"Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm in order to further a drug trafficking crime or federal crime of violence," according to the news release.