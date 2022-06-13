GARDEN CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two Boise teens Sunday evening in the Treasure Valley. Idaho State Police said it was a double fatal crash at the on-ramp of Interstate 84 and West Fairview Road just after 9 p.m. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said the two males were 16-years-old and had been wearing their seat belts. The coroner said one died at the scene, the other at the hospital. The driver was in a small car when he lost control and went off the roadway, striking a light pole. The car ended up on its side. The road was blacked for more than two hours. The fatal crash remains under investigation.

