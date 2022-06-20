Lady Antebellum, Eve 6 Part Of Saturday’s Boise Music Festival

This weekend is the annual Boise Music Festival. A great lineup of performers including Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) and nineties rock band Eve 6 will be taking the stage as part of the celebration.

Saturday, June 25 at 9:00 A.M. the 11th Annual Boise Music Festival will officially get underway at Expo Idaho. The event has historically drawn between 40,000 and 70,000 music fans, and in past years has featured entertainers the likes of Pitbull, Train, Joan Jett, MC Hammer, Baby Bash, Robin Thicke, Brett Michaels, The Backstreet Boys, and Vanilla Ice. The Boise Music Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Expo Idaho is located 135 miles northwest of Twin Falls in Garden City. The event was at one time a free concert at Boise's Ann Morrison Park, and present-day admission ranges from $27 to $90, with the more high-end tickets offering choice seating and other special accommodations.

The event will last until 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, and will also feature LFO, Walker Hayes, Chris Kirkpatrick, Tag Team, Tate McRae, Lauren Spencer Smith, and local favorites, the Rocci Johnson Band, performing live. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase, and activities for kids will be part of the festival.

The last Boise Music Festival, which took place in 2019, featured Pitbull as the headliner on the main stage. Masks are optional, and proof of a valid Covid-19 vaccination is not required to get in.

Have fun at the 11th Annual Boise Music Festival this Saturday. It's great to see the event back after a two-year absence.

