Gem County Sheriff: Body Found Believed to be Missing Girl

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-The Gem County Sheriff's announced Thursday he believes the body found at a residence is that of an 8-year-old missing girl.

During a brief press conference Sheriff Donnie Wunder said the remains found in Emmett where waiting to be positively identified, but said it is thought the the body is that of Taryn Summers Quinton who had been reported missing. The sheriff's office had posting a notice asking for information on the whereabouts of Taryn, and her two siblings, 17-year-old Tristan Sexton and 14-year-old Taylor Summers, reported missing in October of 2020. Sheriff Wunder said his office had been in contact with the older siblings and didn't believe them to be in danger.

The sheriff's office did not identify a suspect that was arrested in connection to the discovery of the body, however a Connie Smith is listed on the Ada County Jail roster as being charged with first degree murder from an out-of-county warrant; Idaho State Police is listed as the arresting agency.

Ada County Jail

Sheriff Wunder thanked the Idaho State Police, U.S. Marshal's Office and the FBI for assistance with the investigation.

