Man Stabbed, Woman Charged with Murder II in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 35-year-old Blackfoot woman is behind bars on a second-degree murder charge following the death of a 37-year-old man. According to the Blackfoot Police Department, officers arrested Melissa Perkes and charged her with the stabbing death of Jace Williams. Police responded late in the evening to a disturbance on Broadway Street after the reporting party told them someone might be injured. Officers found Williams with stab wounds and attempted life-saving efforts on him. Williams was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division took over the investigation and determined Perkes to be a suspect. She was later located and charged.

Get our free mobile app