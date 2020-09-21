Get Paid $13,000 To Lose Your Excess Quarantine Weight

I don't know how many people were planning to lose weight in 2020 as a new year resolution, but I'd be willing to bet that the pandemic starting in March ruined that for a lot of them. The quarantine 15 was a trending topic on social media in the first few months as people were adjusting to their new lifestyle, going out less, and stress eating more. It's hard to keep an exercise goal when you are stuck at home and surrounded by food. So, if you were lucky enough to stick to an exercise or diet plan for the last six months I applaud you.

For those who were plagued by desires to eat and not exercise during the pandemic rather than work towards an exercise goal, there is still a silver lining to this cloud. The health website Total Shape is looking to find four people to lose weight and get paid for it. They'll have each of the candidates try out one of four new exercise and diet plans and document their journey and experience on social media.

You can't be bashful if you want in on this because you'll also need to post pictures of your weight loss progress. If you are interested, you need to fill out the application form online at Total Shape. Even if you didn't gain your extra weight during the pandemic but have been meaning to lose some lb's for a while, this is your chance to better your health and your bank account. We'll all be cheering for you from the sideline here at the radio station.