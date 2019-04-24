Get Ready For Millions Of Venezuelan Migrants

The nation’s migrant population could simply explode as Venezuela implodes. If 15 million people abandon the collapsing country, where will they go? Many could be coming to the United States and if we use Cuba as a historical precedent, they could be coming in droves.

It’s more likely asylum requests would be granted for people fleeing an oppressive leftist regime. Demonstrators against the Madura government have literally been crushed beneath the wheels of armored vehicles. All because they’re starving.

An American diplomat is cited in a story at the Washington Examiner. He warns half the population of Venezuela could join the exodus. The United States seems the most likely destination for many.

Although, Democrats who welcome other migrants from south of the border may refuse on this count. If Cuba is the historical example, then many of the newcomers from Venezuela would gain citizenship and vote for conservative Republicans. Let’s see if the compassion of liberals crosses party lines.