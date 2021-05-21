Get Ready Idaho: Blood Moon Super Eclipse Happening May 26 (Wed)

We are in for a wild week starting May 24 as far the moon is concerned, as two major events will give those of us in southern Idaho a reason to get outside in the evening on Tuesday and Wednesday. Let's just hope the weather cooperates.

There is a big buzz among the celestial community right now regarding the upcoming Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse we can expect to see next week. Space.com updated its website with information about the moon's path within 230,000 miles of the Earth, the closest it will come in 2021. Those who live on the Pacific Rim will have the best views of the transition from Supermoon into a Total Lunar Eclipse.

You don't need to do anything extra to witness these events other than open your eyes. The weather forecast so far for southern Idaho is calling for partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, following daytime highs in the low-70s, according to weather.com.

You can also view the eclipse in real time on select websites. "Super Blood Moon," is also the term given to this event, which reach full cycle on Wednesday. The eclipse will be the first of four to take place in 2021, according to Space.com.

To view other highly anticipated events happening in the sky above us this year, click here. June 10 will bring the next eclipse, which is called the "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

