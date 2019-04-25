Give ‘Em Hell, Janice!

Janice McGeachin won’t be pushed around. Idaho’s Lt. Governor joined Newsradio 1310, KLIX with a reply for mainstream media. She has been accused of dangerously associating with a “militia”. The group accused of insurrection doesn’t label itself a militia. It’s a tag assigned by liberal media and some corrupt outfit in Alabama.

Media, in my estimation, expected McGeachin to grovel. It’s what many politicians do when they’ve no core beliefs. They blow with the prevailing politically correct culture.

She came out swinging on-air. She even went so far as to drop hints at how her supporters could hurt the bottom lines of newspapers in the state. When Lincoln was advised to sack Grant the President had a two word retort. "He fights,” were Lincoln’s words. It’s what a growing number of voters crave.

You may not like McGeachin but you can surely call her bold.