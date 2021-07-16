TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Glenns Ferry man will spend nearly four years in a federal prison for having firearms as a convicted felon and unregistered gun attachments. Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. announced Travis Richard Hamption, 41, pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of firearms and possession of unregistered silencers in April this year. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill handed down the sentence this week and ordered Hamption to serve three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

In January, according to court records, Hampton was found with seven firearms during a traffic stop in Gooding County. Investigators determined Hamption and his passenger jointly owned four of the firearms and were going to sell them. Hampton was not supposed to have firearms due to a previous conviction of injury to a child in Elmore County in 2008. Court documents also say other "dangerous" items were found in the vehicle.

A search was conducted at Hampton's home in Elmore County by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). There they found two more firearms, and four non-commercially manufactured silencers that didn't have serial numbers. The silencers were not registered to Hampton in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which is required by law, according to Gonzalez.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police and ATF assisted with the investigation.